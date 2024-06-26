Superior General of M.U.S.E.U.M.

Born in Cospicua, Francis Saliba studied at De La Salle College. In 1924 he joined the Dockyard as writer-on-duty and in 1946 was promoted chargeman of fitters and instructor of apprentices. While sheltering from air raids, during World War II, he said prayers and gave interesting talks. In these shelters, in 1940 he co-founded the Dockyard Workmen’s Fund and served as its vice-president, and later president, till his death.

In 1928 Saliba joined the Society of Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M.) and became superior of the Tarxien branch. With his initiative he built the complex of the Tarxien branch and for some years served at St Michael’s School. In 1958 he was elected member of the executive committee of the Society and later president (Primarju).

After the death of Eugenio Borg, he was elected the second superior general of the M.U.S.E.U.M. Soon after he led a group of society members to Canada and USA to give religious lectures (Sajdiet Mużewmin) to Maltese emigrants. In 1971 and 1981 he visited Australia to establish branches of the Society which today has more than 80 members working in different states.

Saliba was also a member of the GWU; committee member of the Xirka tal-Benefit Scheme, GWU (1952-1956); and, for several years, member of the GWU national executive. During the politico-religious question in the sixties, Saliba was conspicuous in the Diocesan Junta campaign and one of its prominent public speakers. He was invested knight of the Sovereign Military Order of St John. A vivid reader and quite conversant in the socio-religious question, he had a docile and humble character, together with a saintly smile and good humour which endeared him to one and all.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.