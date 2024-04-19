Folk Singer

Alfred was born in Żabbar, the son of Manwel Abela and Salvina née Darmanin. He attended the Żabbar primary school and then he worked as a bus conductor until he joined the navy for 13 years.

He started singing folk music at the age of 15 with his uncle Salvu Darmanin ir-Ruġel who used to take him with him wherever he was invited for folk singing.

Abela soon became well-known for his singing spirtu-pront. He was regularly invited at Ħadd in-Nies at Żabbar, San Girgor at Marsaxlokk, l-Imnarja at Buskett, Lapsi in Xgħajra, and at the feast of Our Lady of Victories in Mellieħa.

His first record was, Taxi Mary which was recorded at D'Amato of Valletta and sold 10,000 in Malta, 20,000 in Australia.

He was invited to sing for the Maltese in London and many a time among the Maltese communities in Canada and Australia.

On his 25th birthday, 19 April 1969, Abela married Annie née Briffa from Żabbar. They had three boys: Frans, Silvio, and Manwel.

A bust of Fredu Abela l-Bamboċċu was unvieled by Prime Minister Edward Fenech Adami in Żabbar on 12 November 2004.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.