Delivered the first sermon at Christmas Eve Midnight Mass

Giorgio Sapiano was the youngest among the four children of Michelangelo Sapiano. He made the first Christmas preach (Il-Prietka tal-Milied). He used to take care of children in preparation of the first Holy Communion.

In 1883, ten-year old Giorgio Sapiano excited the admiration of the parishioners of Luqa when he delivered the sermon during Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve.

He used to take care of the small church of Santa Marija ‘Tal-Ftajjar’ at Luqa.

Rev Giorgio Sapiano had a copy-book which still exists in the possession of Dr Joseph (or Joe) Sapiano LLD, a collateral descendant, and in which he used to make diagrams of many clocks which were made by his father.

He lived at Britannia Street (now Paolo Magri Street).

Reverend Giorgio Sapiano died aged 62 years at his residence in Strada Brittanica, Valletta. He was buried in the Parish Church of Luqa.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.