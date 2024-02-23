Trader and Philantrope

Giovanni Apap was born in Valletta, son of Michele Apap and Blanche Farr.

Giovanni, better known as John, was one of the richest and wealthiest businessmen in Malta of his time who was endowed with a magnanimous character. He was ready to assist the poor and incessantly made financial contributions to charitable institutes. He was honoured by the title of knight by the Pope.

He died single and together with his sisters bequeathed all his wealth to the Dominican Community for the building and maintenance of a Hospice for elderly unmarried women. His legacy led to the building of a Hospice in place of Villa Apap, Santa Venera/Ħamrun.

He died aged 72 years of at his resident Villa Apap and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery. His sister Irene died in the following month on 18 October 1938. They bequeathed in succession all their property to the Domenican sisters. Giovanni and Irene's property, Villa Apap at Ħamrun, now Santa Venera, became a sheltered house for girls and later a residential home for the elderly under the administration and care of the same Domenican Sisters.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.