Statesman

Gio Francesco Abela described Vassallo as a Maltese statesman who in 1534 was ‘Giudice Capitanale’. The historian Bosio described Vassallo as an administrator with great experience, and a defender of the Order. Grandmaster Claude de la Sengle, commented favourably when Vassallo examined minutely and corrected the statutes of the Order. Also Padre Pelagio Mifsud, another historian acknowledged Vassallo’s work, and he was held in great esteem by the people and the Venerable Assembly of the Order of St John of Jerusalem.

