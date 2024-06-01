Composer

Giuseppe was born in Valletta, the son of Vincenzo Caruana and Annunziata née Callus. Mainly a composer of sacred music, Caruana studied under Paolino Vassallo*. His importance lies mainly in his promotion of sacred music as formulated and stipulated by the Motu Proprio of Pope Pius X in 1910 which sought to curb the excesses which had crept into church music particularly during the 19th century. He faced great opposition from local fanatics but gradually achieved success by sheer hard work and inspiration.

Caruana founded his own scola cantorum and excelled in writing polyphonic hymns. His T’Adoriam Ostia Divina, to words by Dun Karm, was composed for the International Eucharistic Congress in 1913. It won instant acclaim and has been sung all over the Catholic world ever since. He was maestro di cappella of St Dominic’s church, Valletta, where a CD featuring his works was launched in May 2004.

Caruana composed several Masses, Antifones, Hymns, Psalms, for the Holy Week and for other occasions.

Giuseppe Caruana married Elena Laspina on 24 June 1913. They had six children: Maria, Salvino, Olga, Anton, Beatrice, and Cecilia.

