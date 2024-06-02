Gozitan Prelate and Composer

Farrugia, known as Tal-Vers was born in Victoria, Gozo, and showed an early strong inclination to the priesthood. He was only 11 when the vicar general of Gozo Mgr Pietro Pace* assigned him assistant to one of the priests on call during the cholera outbreak of 1863.

Farrugia studied at the Gozo seminary under the Sicilian Jesuits and was ordained priest on 22 May 1875. Besides the sacred sciences, he also studied music, design, and architecture. His ecclesiastical career saw him private secretary to Bishop Pietro Pace, Canon Theologian, distinguished orator, Dean of the Gozo Cathedral.

In 1884 he was appointed librarian of the Gozo Public Library, a post he held up to 1915. Farrugia was appointed a domestic prelate in 1894 and given the title of Protonotario Apostolico in 1906. In 1907 the bishop of Gozo, Mgr Giuseppe Maria Camilleri, appointed him vicar general for Gozo.

For 42 years, Farrugia taught English and Latin at the Gozo Lyceum, while holding the chairs of moral theology, dogmatic theology, and Holy Scripture at the seminary. He was also rector of the Gozo Seminary (1914-17).

Canon Joseph Farrugia was also a remarkable musician who, although mainly self-taught, developed into one of the most interesting and gifted composers in Malta’s musical history.

His compositions include the early triduum hymn Georgi miles inclyti in 1878 which is still annually performed in St George’s Basilica during the festa, O dulcis Christi caritas, and O heros invictissime, as well as Hodie egressa est for the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

He also tuned the belfry bells of the parish churches of Qala, Mellieħa, and St George of Victoria.

