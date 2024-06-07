Parish Priest

Born in Marsa, son of Cateano and Carmela née Mamo, Joseph Theuma was ordained priest on 6 April, 1957. He was appointed vice-parish priest of Gżira, aiding Canon Paul Galea in ministry among youth, and was appointed parish priest of Kirkop (1960-1966). Seven years later he was named parish priest of Gżira (1967-1981), where his dedication towards the local laity, led him to become in the eyes of the parishioners, a second Dun Karlu Manchè.

Fr Joseph Theuma was named archpriest of Siġġiewi in 1981, but he eventually asked to be removed from office the following year, serving in the meantime at San Girgor's parish in Sliema. On 28 April, 1985 he was named archpriest of Żejtun where he reorganized the Piccolo Clero, introduced the Neocatechumenal Way, founded the Kummissjoni Festi Esterni, the parish council and the Grupp Żgħażagħ Żwieten.

He died in office, succumbing to a serious illness.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.