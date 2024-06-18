Cloistered Nun

Benedetta was born in Senglea to Lorenzo and Rosalia, born Ruggier. As a child, she often went with her parents to St Peter’s Monastery in Mdina where one of the sisters was a relative of theirs. On one occasion, in October 1888, she expressed a wish to enter the Monastery.

It happened, however, that although Mother Abbess Maria Paola Galea O.S.B., the sisters, and her parent did their best to make her leave the monastery, by no means did she want to go out. She only wanted to be left alone there. The circumstances are unknown. But it is a fact that the little girl, who had just turned nine, entered St Peter's Monastery and remained there until her death.

In order for her presence as a girl in the Monastery, to be regularised, her name was changed to that of Maria Giustina. However, it took seven or eight years until she reached the canonical age to pass the regular probationary period and thus begin the novitiate. On 14 June, 1897 she made her Monastic Profession in the hands of Mother Abbess Maria Adeodata Said O.S.B.

In the monastery she showed great zeal, and was an example in the observance of the Rule and the adherence of the common life. She loved work but preferred to devote herself to prayer and meditation. She was a person of skill, intelligent and did all that was required of her with the utmost efficiency. With such humility, she obediently accepted every appointment given to her with the aim of helping to make life in the monastery better and more in line with the Rule.

Her qualities stood out in the time she did as a Novice Master. She was loved and respected by all, so much so that on 30 June 1917, she was appointed Mother Abbess. This important appointment continued to inspire her in her daily work and, while demonstrating leadership skills, intensified her spiritual life and continued to instill in the nuns a love and affection for the Benedictine monastic life. The Sisters never doubted her, and none of them ever thought of appointing any other nun in her place. However, her appointment as Mother Abbess, was renewed every three years.

Between 31 January and 4 March 1948, at the request of Archbishop Michael Gonzi, she agreed to leave St Peter’s Monastery for a while and move to live with the community of the Sisters of St Ursula, Valletta. This was done because certain drastic and urgent reforms were needed to restore regular life in St Ursula’s Monastery.

In 1955, the Sisters thought of naming her Mother Abbess for the 13th time. Despite continuing to lead, it was clear that she was beginning to feel not only the heaviness of her responsibilities, but also physical weakness, mostly because she began to suffer from a constant fever that left her unwell. While accepting the situation of her illness, she did not ask for any exemption from the daily Rule, and continued to suffer in silence until 21 August 1956 when, surrounded by her community, she died in serenity and in humility as she had lived. She was buried in the crypt of St Peter’s Monastery, Mdina.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.