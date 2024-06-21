Bishop of Santorini

The son of Francis Camilleri and Alexandra née Kokotou, Michele Camilleri was born in Corfù. His father was of Maltese origins. Studying theology and philosophy at the Urbanian College in Rome between 1871 and 1881, Camilleri was ordained priest in 1880.

He was appointed parish priest of Smyrna, and was elected on Bishop of Santorini on 1 July, 1907, receiving his episcopal consecration on the following ordination took place on 29 September. Bishop Michele Camilleri died in office. The Greek state honoured him with the gold cross of the Order of the Saviour.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.