Musician and Band Master

Napoleon Caruana Dingli was born in Mellieħa, son of Antonio Caruana Dingli M.D*. and Giacinta née Zahra. His great grandfather was Giuseppe Caruana Dingli* while his paternal uncles included Professor Ferdinando Caruana Dingli J.U.D.* and Dr Luigi Caruana Dingli J.U.D*. He was brother of Francesco*. He is at times referred to as ‘Napoleon’ without ‘Pio’. At other times he is referred as ‘Pio’ without ‘Napoleon’.

Napoleon was brought up in Żejtun but he later lived at Żabbar. At the age of 7 years he was already a good musician who was well-trained in music under the guidance of Maestro Diacono*. Napoleon, who was a public weigher by profession, loved melodious and symphonic music.

In 1883, he was also the founder and first Bandmaster of St Nicholas’s Band Club of Siġġiewi. In 1890, he headed the ‘Società Filarmonica San Giuseppe’ of Tarxien. At the time, he was also the Bandmaster of the ‘Filarmonica Pinto’ of Qormi where he led the band with great ability. In 1893, however, he left this philharmonic society of Qormi. It is said that he was forced to do so because he was already taking care of the Tarxien Musical Band. Napoleon led the musical society of Tarxien until 1906.

In 1885, Napoleone Pio Caruana Dingli was a Bandmaster under whom was one of two Band Clubs in Żejtun which played music in the feast of Our Lady of Doctrine. In 1894, he is mentioned as the Musical Director of the Band Club ‘San Giuseppe’ of Tarxien.

Meanwhile, around 1896 together with Raffaele Bonello, he organised a company of mandolina players at Żejtun. He was one of the first individuals who formed the Musical Circle Santa Caterina of Żejtun where he was also Vice-President of this musical society. Napoleon was Bandmaster of other musical societies, including St Joseph’s Band Club of Għaxaq and the Maria Mater Gratiae of Żabbar. He led the band of Żabbar from 1922 until his death. He used to teach music ‘gratis et amore’ to hundreds of pupils who included a number that later on gained professional diplomas.

On 6 June 1886, he inaugurated the ‘Banda Filarmonica San Giuseppe’ of Għaxaq. The inaugural words were composed by Mr A.Randon.

He was the Bandmaster under whom began the Band and ‘Casino’ of St Joseph at Għaxaq when coalheavers were the people who asked Mr Randon to open this Band.

Maestro Napoleon Caruana Dingli's real work was as a public weigher.

He was well loved and known as Sur Piju l-Piżatur or Kavallier. One of his works was known as ‘La Piccola Carmela’ and it was played by the Maria Mater Graziae band during the Our Lady of Graces feast of 1926.

Mro Caruana Dingli married Margherita Zammit in Żejtun on 25 February 1884 and they had 11 children.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.