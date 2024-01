Benefactor

A medical practitioner who by acts of notary Mario Saliba dated 17 September 1645 bequeathed all his possessions and those of his daughter Isabella wife of Andrea Castelletti, should she die childless for the foundation of the Saura Hospice in Rabat to which several benefactors contributed other bequests for its main finance.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.