Bishop of Gozo

Born in Gharb, Cauchi studied at the Gozo Lyceum, the Gozo Seminary, the Universita’ Gregoriana from where he graduated Ph.D., and the Institute of Sociology run by the Jesuits in Rome from where he obtained a licentiate in social science (Lic. Sc. Soc.). He was ordained priest in 1952.

In 1956 Cauchi was nominated parish priest of Fontana and was given the chair of philosophy and sociology at the Gozo seminary, where he also taught Italian. In 1963 Cauchi was transferred from Fontana and appointed prefect oif studies at the seminary.

Cauchi was nominated as auxiliary to the bishop of Gozo Mgr Giuseppe Pace in 1967 and consecrated bishop titular of Vico d’August and nominated apostolic administrataor for Gozo sede plena.

Cauchi was a founder member of the Social Action Movement and worked hard to organize the social weeks of the movement in Gozo. He was also a ‘moral advisor’ to the Cana Movement, and later spiritual director. He took an active and important role in the institution of the Gozo Civic Council.

Cauchi was a renowned preacher and writer. He represented the Maltese episcopal conference in the synod of bishops in 1974, 1994 and 2002.

In February 2004 Bishop Cauchi sent his resignation to the Pope on his 75 birthday. On 15 January 2006, Bishop Cauchi celebrated a thanksgiving mass at the Gozo Cathedral after 39 years episcopal service at the diocese of Gozo.

In December 2005 Bishop Cauchi was awarded the honour of Xirka Gieh ir-Repubblika, and in February 2007, the bishop emeritus was decorated with the Grand Cross of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta at St George’s Basilica, Victoria Gozo, in recognition of his service to the diocese of Gozo.

Between 1970 and 2007 Bishop Cauchi published several religious, spiritual and social publications.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.