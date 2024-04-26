Philosopher, Scholar, and University Rector

The son of Oscar Serracino-Inglott and Maria née Calamatta, Peter was born in Valletta and studied at the Lyceum and at the RUM from where he graduated BA (1955). He pursued further studies at Oxford University as Rhodes Scholar and graduated MA (1958). He was awarded the Chancellor’s Prize for English Prose at Oxford University (1956). At the Institut Catholique de Paris he graduated BD cum laude (1960) and PhD. from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore di Milano (1963) with a thesis on Wittgenstein’s Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus.

In 1963 Serracino-Inglott came back to Malta, after having been ordained priest, and joined the RUM as librarian. In 1965 he was appointed lecturer of philosophy and in 1971 professor and head of department of philosophy. He also served as dean of the faculty of arts. In 1966 he was a member of the senate of the RUM. In 1978 Serracino Inglott was appointed director of Institute of Philosophy and Human Studies, the Seminary Tal-Virtù, and rector of the UM (1987-1988 and 1991-1996).

Serracino-Inglott was professor in the Department of Philosophy (since 1971). Under his direction, the department distinguished itself in particular as an interface between Anglo-Saxon and Continental European Philosophy and as the pioneer of academic European Studies in Malta.

In 1974, Serracino-Inglott founded (with Professor Salvino Busuttil) the European Documentation Centre in Valletta. He was its chairman when, in 1993, it became the European Documentation and Research Centre, now a fully-fledged and flourishing institute of European Studies; chairman of the Mediterranean Institute (since 1987) which specializes in Euro-Arab relations and publishes the Journal of Mediterranean Studies; he was director of the International Ocean Institute – Malta Operational Centre (since 1988) which specializes in the application of the Law of the Sea in European waters; and chairman of the International Institute of Baroque Studies (since 2001) which has a particular interest in the Baroque Routes project of the Council of Europe.

Serracino-Inglott was visiting professor at the University of Paris II (Sorbone-Pantheon) (1989-1990); visiting professor (philosophy of communucation) at the University of Ottawa, Canada (1970-1971); UNESCO fellow at the Open University (1978); guest lecturer at the universities of Cincinnati (USA), the Cattolica of Milan, Ca Foscari (Venice), Palermo, and at the College d’Europe, at Bruges (1989-1990).

He is also a member of the Council of the International Ocean Institute and president of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (1994-1995), and the editorial boards of several international journals (including Arte Cristiana, Ethos, Kos).

Serracino-Inglott was governor of the Commonwealth of Learning and chairman of the Commonwealth Science Council (1990-1991); treasurer of the Mediterranean Society of Philosophy; member of the Office Catholique International du Cinema, member of the Malta Broadcasting Authority; consultant to UNESCO (Division of Human Settlements and the Socio-Cultural Environment) in international projects relating to the use of audiovisual media in the social sciences, small island ecosystems, the rights of future generations and consultant on curriculum development to the department of health, education, and welfare (USA). He was also the chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology (1987-1996), responsible for Malta’s participation in COST (European co-operation in Science and Technology) since 1992; and in European R and D programmes since the Fourth Framework programme. He has been adviser to the Prime Minister of Malta since 1998.

Serracino-Inglott has often lectured on European affairs, especially on topics such as Women and Work, and Religion and Culture, in Europe. He has often participated as a specialist on Euro-Mediterranean relations or as representative of the Minister responsible for Culture at seminars sponsored by the European Union, or by parties in the European Parliament (Popular Party, Radical Party etc.), most recently on the Future of Europe both in Malta and abroad.

Peter Serracino-Inglott was awarded D. Litt (honoris causa) by Luther College, Decorah, Iowa; the degree of Doctor of the University (honoris causa) by Brunel University UK; Doctor of International Maritime Law by IMO International Maritime Law Institute (2001); and Doctor of Literature by the UM (2001). He has been awarded the Legion d’Honeur, France (1990), nominated Companion of the National Order of Merit (K.O.M.) (1995), Cavaliere di Gran Croce of the Ordine al merito della Republica Italiana (1995), and was awarded the Cross of Merit of Portugal (1995). In 2015 The Today Public Policy Institute, honoured Peter Serracino Inglott, one of its founder members, an award in his name for civic thinking.

He published a good number of books, and many erudite articles in the most learned journals like Melita Theologica, Arte Cristiana, and The Journal of the Faculty of Arts, and was a regular contributor to The Sunday Times and to some other parts of the local press.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.