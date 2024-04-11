Bishop of Malta

Son of Francesco Pace and Margherita née Stellini, Pietro was born in Victoria, Gozo and, when only fourteen years old, was sent to Rome to pursue his studies at La Sapienza University.

In Rome Pace was the private tutor to the children of the influential Orsini family and through the Orsinis’ influence he obtained an hour-long audience with Pope Pius IX. In this audience he put forward the claim for Gozo to become a diocese.

From La Sapienza, Pace obtained a doctorate in theology, canon law, and civil law. He also obtained a degree in oriental languages and won the gold medal donated by Pius IX.

Pace was ordained priest in 1857 and for some time was secretary to Cardinal Santucci and Panebianco.

On his return to Malta, Bishop Pace Forno nominated him a canon of the Cathedral of Malta. He was also appointed a professor of Holy Scripture in the seminary and professor of moral theology at the UM.

Three months after Gozo became a diocese in 1864, Pius IX made Pace vicar general to the first bishop of Gozo Mgr. Michael Buttigieg.

On the death of the bishop of Gozo Mgr. Grech Delicata, Pace was nominated in his stead. He was consecrated bishop in Rome by Cardinal Howard in 1877.

A regular ferry service between Malta and Gozo was initiated at Pace’s insistance with the government. The contract of service was given to Chevalier Gollcher who put the brand-new steamer Gleneagles into service.

Pace was transferred to the diocese of Malta in 1888 and, as customary, he assumed the title of bishop of Malta and archbishop of Rhodes.

Bishop Pace died in Victoria and is buried in the Gozo Cathedral.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.