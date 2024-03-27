Biographer and author

Robert was born at Qormi, the son of Ġanni Mifsud Bonnici and Teresa née Bondin. He was educated at the private school of Professor Paolino Cesareo, the Lyceum, and Flores College. In 1906 he came first out of 70 candidates in a public examination and was chosen as assistant storekeeper with the department of charitable institutes (1906-45). During World War I he had special duties with the food control office and in the refugee camp of Smyrna (1920). In 1927 he collaborated with the Curia to establish the Catholic Action movement in Malta. During World War II he worked in hospitals, retiring in 1945 and dedicating his life to writing.

Mifsud Bonnici was secretary and vice-president (from 1964) of the Società di San Vincenzo de Paoli and secretary of the Xirka ta’ l-Isem Imqaddes ta’ Alla (Lija). He was an active member of, amongst others, the Legion of Mary (Lija), the Circolo Culturale Dante Alighieri, the Bible Society, the Institute for Cultural Exchanges, the Malta Cultural Institute, and the Akkademja tal-Malti.

Mifsud Bonnici is known for his Dizzjunarju Bijo-Bibljografiku Nazzjonali (1960) which contains the biographies and relative bibliographies of Maltese nationals. He compiled this work single-handedly.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.