Educator and Trade Unionist

A man of strong character, endowed with the keenest intelligence, a sense of humour, and inflamed with love for family and country, Cachia was born in Senglea to Alfredo Cachia and Amalia née Magri. He studied at Savona’s College and at Hammersmith Training College, England.

Cachia was renowned for his mastery of geography and mathematics. He obtained the University of Oxford Higher School Certificate (1918), the City and Guilds in engineering from the London Institute (1919), and also matriculated at the London University (1920).

Cachia started his teaching profession as headmaster at the Għarb primary school and continued in various town and villages in Malta and Gozo.

While headmaster at Valletta, Cachia was instrumental in the preparations and organization of the MUT. He wholeheartedly encouraged Antonio Galea in the foundation of the MUT. He was the

Besides becoming its first secretary between 1919-1920, and president between 1920 and 1921, he also edited its official organ The Teacher during the first years of its existence. His trade unionistic activities helped government teachers to ameliorate and upgrade their position. His first concern was their miserably poor salary and their low education level. To improve this, he suggested the opening of training colleges in Malta, the foundation for a chair of pedagogy at the RUM, and university training for teachers while others were to be sent for a few month’s training abroad. He encouraged the government to open technical schools for trades and as a necessary stimulus for emigrants. He also insisted that our teachers’ standard of education should be the same as that of their European colleagues.

Cachia was very fond of music, a keen philatelist, a good bridge player, and, like his uncle, the poet Dwardu Cachia*, had a deep interest in poetry. After his retirement in 1949 he taught at Sacred Heart Convent, St Edward and St Albert colleges, and the university.

Rogantino married Agata Fabri on 16 August 1919 and had seven children.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.