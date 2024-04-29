Physician and Italian Revolutionary

Born in 1818 in Monte Leone Calabria, son of Vincenzo Stilon and Annunziata Franzè. Saverio Stilon was the nephew of Giuseppe M. Stilon MD He was brought to Malta at an early age and educated here.

He took his MD degree at the UM in July 1839. He travelled extensively to the continent and took other medical degrees in Italy and France. He took an active part in the Italian Liberation Movement but after the Union of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies with Italy in 1860, he resided almost exclusively in Malta where he enjoyed an extensive private practice.

In recognition of his services he was made a Grande Ufficiale de Santi Maurizio e Lazzaro by the King of Italy. In Malta he did not lose his interest in patriotic movements. Commendatore Salvatore Stilon died aged 85 years at his residence in Strada Stretta Valletta, and was buried in the Addolorata Cemetery.

He was married to Emilia Ferro who survived him for many years. He was the father of Professor Hamilton Stilon.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.