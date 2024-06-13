First President of the Chamber of Commerce

Born in Malta to Michelangelo Portelli and Caterina née Debono, Agostino studied law and became a public notary. The degree was conferred in October 1898. He obtained the warrant to exercise the legal profession on 26 June 1899. He practised his profession between 1803 and 1809.

When still a student in 1798, his father was arrested by the French Republican Government and court marshalled. Portelli senior was eventually acquitted.

On 30th June 1801, Portelli married Marianna Ricavi. Business was flourishing during those days and he set his hand to commerce. He made a fortune, which he lost in one venture in 1807, but within a year he made another.

During the plague epidemic of 1813, which carried off 5,000 people, he offered his services to the government and was appointed member of the Permanent Committee of Public Health.

After the Peace of Paris, Portelli sent two of his sons to a college in Tuscany to receive a proper education, in accordance with the prevailing custom as there was no educational establishment worthy of this name in Malta.

On 30 June 1801, Agostino married Marianna Ricavi. Business was flourishing during those days and he set his hand to commerce. He made a fortune, which he lost in one venture in 1807.

In 1816, Agostino Portelli and his wife decided to settle permanently in Messina, but when his sons completed their education he returned to Malta and took up business again.

In 1848 he was elected the first president of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1840 he was conferred with the CMG, and in 1835 he was nominated member of the Council of Government but politics had no attraction for him and he resigned his seat. In 1850 he was knighted KCMG.

He died aged 73 and was buried in Tal-Erwieħ church in Valletta.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.