Civil Servant

Born in Valletta, Vincent, the eldest son of Antonio Casolani and Gerolama née Agius, spent his boyhood mostly in England. He entered government service in 1801 as book-keeper to the administration of civil hospitals. In 1804 he was appointed assistant to the private secretary to Sir Alexander Ball.

On 19 August 1906, Casolani married Antonia, daughter of Gioacchino Mamo and Margherita Cachia, a first cousin on her mother’s side of Rev Gaetano Mannarino. She was a beautiful woman, of strong character, always elegantly dressed, and a brilliant conversationalist – her vitality being such that, at the age of 75, she went to London to see her son Bishop Annetto Casolani.

In October 1814 Casolani was appointed cashier at the treasury, a position which he held until 1838, when he became permanent head of department. His work comprised the settling of all outstanding accounts since the blockade and the organisation of the Monte di Pietà in 1820. He introduced the English system of accounts to the treasury. In January 1822, he successfully accomplished a mission to Rome in connection with the revision by the government of certain pious foundations administered by the ecclesiastical authorities.

In addition to his duties, Casolani took on a number of additional duties including those of member of the Congregazione of the Monte di Pietà, eventually becoming its president in 1835 and treasurer of the House of Industry, and member, and later president, of its management committee. He was also on the committee of government charities.

Casolani was selected for ceremonial duties at the funerals of the first two governors of Malta, Maitland and Hastings. At Maitland’s funeral, Casolani carried the Grandmaster’s glittering insignia, while at Hastings’ funeral on 14 December 1826, he carried the late governor’s coronet as a marquis.

Casolani was appointed KCMG (Knight Commander of St Michael and St George) on 9 February 1833. His work and great public spirit were highly commended by the royal commissioners. He was appointed collector of land revenue in May 1838 when he immediately caused a re-assessment of government landed property, a measure which his predecessors, from motives of self-interest, had failed to put into effect and raised the annual revenues of government by £4,000 to the great disappointment of the privileged classes who had got used to occupying private property at a nominal rent, often less than the cost of the building’s upkeep.

Casolani was appointed knight grand cross in June 1853.

Despite his advancing years and deteriorating health, Sir Vincent remained in office almost right up to the day of his death.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.