Vicar General of Malta

Stefano De Angelo was born in Malta. Little is known about his early life. He joined the Conventual Franciscan Order in Sicily and studied in Palermo. On obtaining his doctorate in theology, he returned to Malta. De Angelo served as secretary and was a helping hand to various Bishops of Malta.

In 1372, he was administrator to Fr Nicolo Papalla, who was nominated Rector of St Francis Church and Hospital in Rabat. De Angelo was General Vicar of Malta during the ‘Sede Vacante’. An oil portrait with an inscription is at the Old University of Malta in Valletta.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.