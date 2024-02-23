Professor and University Rector

Thomas was born in Sliema, son of Michele Agius and Giuseppa née Borg.

Thomas studied at the Lyceum and at the UM from where he graduated MA in 1892 and MD in 1895. He was also admitted as Fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society of London (FR.Met.S). He was Assistant Medical Officer, Malta Central Civil Hospital, between 1896 and 1899. He was Curator of the University Laboratories and of the Museum of Natural History, between 1900 and 1901.

Thomas Agius was Assistent Analytical Chemist in the Public Health Laboratory from January 1901 to April 1902, and was appointed Professor of Physics, RUM, with effect from 9 April 1902, which post he occupied for almost 25 years until 1926. As from 1904, he was officer-in-charge of the Meteorological Observatory and Seismograph station of the University and Examiner of Electrical Engineering. In point of fact, he was in charge of the Meteorological Observatory when it was situated in the RAF turrett at the Governor's Palace at Valletta. Professor Agius was nominated Rector of the UM as from 1926, which post he occupied till his death in 1934. He was a member of the Società Seismologica Italiana, Torino.’

He was a member of the Casino Maltese for many years, and was also Rector of the church of the Honourables set up within the parish church of St Dominic or Our Lady of Porto Salvo, Valletta.

Professor Thomas Agius married Sophia Vadalà in 1907. They had four childen: two sons and two daughters.

Thomas Agius died aged 63 years and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.