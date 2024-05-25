Member of the Vittoriosa clergy

Thomas Vassallo was the son of Andrea and Sapienza nee Micallef. In April 1641 he was in Rome from where he graduated Doctor in both laws. He was ordained priest on 25th February 1644. During the 1653, 1657 and 1667 Pastoral Visits he was included among the Vittoriosa clergy. In 1667, he was fifty years old and was residing in Valletta and was included in the first group of officiating priests at St Lawrence parish church with all the other members of this group on 26th October 1669. In April 1670 he was in Rome and he died soon afterwards on 11th August 1670 and was buried in St Lawrence Church, Vittoriosa.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.