Artist

The son of Alfred Agius and Joyce nee’ Caruana, Tony was born in Mosta. He attended his hometown primary school, the Lyceum, Hamrun, later at the Malta School of Art in Valletta, and the Sheffield College of Art, UK. He was a teacher of clay ceramics with the department of education.

Portraits, still-lifes themes as well as landscapes can be found in various private collections.

He emigrated to the UK where he participated in several collective and personal exhibitions in Malta and UK.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.