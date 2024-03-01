Professor of Midwifery and Gynaecology

Born in Valletta, Vittorio was the son of Dr Alfred Stilon MD and Maria De Piro D’Amico.

He graduated in medicine from the UM in 1925 and was appointed professor of Midwifery and Gynaecology in 1950 in succession to Professor Joseph Ellul.

Professor Vittorio Stilon De Piro died suddenly of coronary thrombosis aged 53 years at his residence in Strait Street Valletta on September 25, 1952.

Two days before he died, a woman died during childbirth following a gynaecological operation performed on her at the Blue Sisters Hospital by Professor Stilon De Piro.

Her husband, Captain Eddie Axisa RMA, asked the professor for an explanation.

The professor replied that the operation had been successful and that he could not guarantee that anyone, including himself, would not be dead within the next 24 hours.

And so it was. The death of the young patient may have worried the conscientious Professor and may well have precipitated his heart attack.

He was survived by his wife Lilian de Conti Manduca, his sons, Rudolph and Franco, his daughters Mrs M. Agius Vadala, and Mila.

