The 26th edition of the Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival kicks off on Saturday.

Organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, this year’s festival will see various local and foreign performers in four concerts held at the charming medieval chapel of Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ in Gudja.

The programme is as follows:

The first recital on Saturday will be a violoncello and piano performance by the Karlsruhe Concert Duo, featuring Reinhard Armleder (violoncello) and Dagmar Hartmann (piano). They will play works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Bartholdy, Schumann, Rossini, Ravel and Piazzolla. This concert is made possible by The German Maltese Circle and the Goethe Institute.

