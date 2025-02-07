Updated 11.55am with BirdLife Malta reaction

BirdLife had launched an international campaign calling for the EU to completely ban the use of lead in hunting, sport shooting, and fishing.

The campaign includes a petition in which signatories call for a safer Europe for people and nature by “demanding the end of lead poisoning”.

“Lead ammunition and fishing weights must no longer pose a risk to European citizens, environment and wildlife,” the petition reads.

Lead is already banned in petrol, paint and pipes in Europe, as it is highly toxic and a health risk.

No such ban is in place for hunting sports, with Birdlife Malta saying in a statement that more than 44,000 tonnes of lead are still dispersed into the EU environment every year from hunting, sports shooting and fishing.

In 2022, Times of Malta reported how lead poisoning caused the death of three bottlenose dolphins at the Mediterraneo Marine Park in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq the previous year.

FKNK: 'This is a political anti-hunting move'

Lucas Micallef, president of the Federation for Hunting and Conservation - Malta (FKNK), said the campaign and petition were a "political move" against hunting. He said that 90% of ammunition produced went for military use which will continue being manufactured, and the remaining 10% was used in hunting and shooting.

Micallef added that the ammunition sector offers no alternative to lead pellets for the sort of hunting conducted in the Mediterranean, which is focused on small and medium-sized birds as opposed to larger birds and game.

BirdLife: 'This is a health initiative'

Reacting, BirdLife Malta's Mark Sultana said contrary to what FKNK was stating, this was not primarily an anti-hunting move but rather a pro-health and well-being initiative.

"It is positive to note that the hunting lobby does not dispute the risks of lead but simply argues that hunting in Malta should continue using lead pellets, irrespective of the health hazards and risks to public well-being.

"BirdLife Malta demands that priorities are reconsidered and urges everyone to sign the petition."

Where is lead found?

According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure was attributed to more than 1.5 million deaths globally in 2021, primarily due to cardiovascular effects.

Lead is a naturally occurring toxic metal found in the Earth’s crust. Its widespread use has caused extensive environmental contamination, human exposure and significant public health problems globally. Important sources of environmental contamination include mining, smelting, manufacturing and recycling activities, and lead use in a range of products.

Most global lead consumption is for the manufacture of lead-acid batteries for motor vehicles. Lead is used in many products, including pigments, paints, solder, stained glass, lead crystal glassware, ammunition, ceramic glazes, jewellery, toys, some traditional cosmetics, and some traditional medicines.

How can lead cause harm?

Lead can contaminate drinking water through plumbing systems containing lead pipes, solders and fittings, the WHO said.

People are exposed to lead through occupational and environmental sources. This mainly results from: the inhalation of lead particles generated by burning materials containing lead, for example during smelting, recycling, stripping leaded paint and plastic cables; and ingestion of contaminated dust, soil, water or food.

Once lead is inside the body it is distributed to the brain, liver, kidney and bones. It is stored in the teeth and bones, where it can accumulate over time.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can suffer permanent adverse health impacts, particularly on the development of the central nervous system, the WHO said.