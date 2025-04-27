The BirdLife Malta Events & Activities Group recently organised a memorable day trip to Valle del Anapo, one of Sicily’s largest nature reserves. Located in the province of Syracuse and nestled between the Hyblaean Mountains, the area is known for its stunning natural beauty.

Participants embarked on a medium-to-hard 12-kilometre trek through scenic woodlands and along the Anapo River, where running water streams added to the tranquil setting. The five-hour hike offered breathtaking views and a refreshing immersion in nature.

The day concluded with a delicious late lunch at a traditional agriturismo in Palazzolo Acreide (SR), giving the group a well-deserved moment to relax and socialise.

To become a member of BirdLife Malta, visit here.