An application to extend a quarry in Birguma will not require an environmental impact assessment, according to the environmental watchdog, as the impact is unlikely to be significant.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) concluded that the extension by almost 5,000 square metres will not affect the most sensitive garigue in the area.

“As long as the quarrying activities are carried out responsibly, and the quarry in its entirety is eventually backfilled and restored, there are no envisaged significant impacts on ecology,” it concluded.

The ERA was commenting on an application filed by Anthony Ciappara, the owner of Hard Stone Quarry No. 28 in Triq John Adye, Naxxar. PA7575/22 seeks permission to extend the existing quarry on an adjacent piece of land and dig up to the same level of the existing quarry. It also proposes the rehabilitation of the same quarry over a number of phases.

The total site footprint of the extension is approximately 4,900 square metres and will be excavated vertically down to around 45 metres from the existing ground level.

A project description statement filed with the Planning Authority states that around 220,000 cubic metres of usable minerals will be excavated from the site.

The site is located on top of the ridge at the Great Fault in a rural area known as in-Nigret between Naxxar and Għargħur. The site lies outside the development zone (ODZ) and is adjacent to Wied Anġlu, which is a tree protection area.

The Victoria Lines, scheduled for Grade 1 protection, are located just a few metres north of the site. The top of the ridge where the site lies is scheduled as an area of high landscape value while the Birguma Anti-Aircraft Battery, to the south of the site, is scheduled with Grade 2 protection.

Despite these historical features, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposed quarry extension.

It stressed its concern about the site being within such a sensitive area and its further impact on the surrounding landscape which, it admitted, is characterised by numerous cultural heritage features, many of which are scheduled.

However, it was pleased with the restoration and rehabilitation plan following the exhaustion of the quarries.

“The Superintendence would be favourable to the restoration of this site following the end of quarrying activity on site,” it said as it requested more details on the projected timeframes for the exhaustion of both quarries and their respective rehabilitation.

“Any eventual clearance from Superintendence will be subject to a condition for the conjoined rehabilitation of both quarries and on the recommendation of a suitable bank guarantee to ensure this aim,” it added.

According to an environmental report filed as part of the planning process, the expansion of quarrying activities towards the residential area of Birguma was expected to result in an increased deposition of dust and increased levels of noise and vibrations, amplifying potential nuisances for residents.

“This shift in operations heightens the significance of addressing and implementing effective measures to mitigate the adverse impacts on air quality and the well-being of the community,” the report recommended.