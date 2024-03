In a highly-anticipated clash, Birkirkara and Swieqi United will cross swords for one final time in this league campaign in a match that can have a decisive say on the fate of the 2023/2024 title.

With just five points separating them and two games left, the stakes have never been higher in the women’s national championship in recent years.

Birkirkara are eyeing a 12th title, their seventh in a row and should they avoid a defeat against the Owls they will be declared champions on Thursday.

More details on SportsDesk.