Assikura Women’s League leaders Birkirkara will return in action this week as the national championship resumes following the February international window.

Just before the break which allowed the Malta women’s national team host the Faroe Islands and Belarus in a couple of international friendlies, the Stripes had moved eight points clear at the top of the table.

Should they beat the Paolites and Swieqi, who trail them by eight points, fail to beat Hibernians, Birkirkara will have completed their quest for their 12th domestic title.

