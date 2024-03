Birkirkara will be lifting their seventh Assikura Women’s League trophy in a row when they face Hibernians in Saturday’s season finale.

The Stripes made sure of their 12th championship with a commanding showing against Swieqi United which earned them a 3-0 victory.

Jose Borg’s side flexed their muscles when it mattered most, demonstrating they are still the team to beat in the domestic landscape.

