A long traffic tailback has formed along the Birkirbara bypass and on towards Lija and Naxxar Road to Mosta as a result of a collision opposite Mater Dei Hospital.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car, according to initial reports.

The accident happened at about 7.50am, at the height of rush hour.

Police officers and an ambulance crew were seen on the scene but the vehicles were cleared quickly. No serious injuries were reported.

Slow-mowing traffic towards San Ġwann was also reported at nearby Tal-Balal because of another collision, snarling up traffic all the way to Naxxar.