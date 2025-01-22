The government will be investing €12 million in the Birżebbuġa promenade to refurbish the 1.6-kilometre-long seafront pavement, build underground parking and refurbish the playground, among others.

The regeneration project, which is still in the application stage, was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The project, which will also include five open spaces and a cycle lane, was partly designed by students from the Built Environment Faculty. The proposal includes plans to dim lights along the promenade at night to reduce light pollution and the inclusion of recycled material in the rebuilding of the pavement.

Abela told the media this was another project that proved the government was investing in residents’ quality of life.

“We want to continue to maintain the economic strength that our country has achieved so that we use it on more beneficial projects for our communities,” said Abela.

Artist's impression of the regenerated promenade. Photo: DOI/OPM

Infrastructure and Public Works Minister Clint Bonett meanwhile said the promenade was getting the urban regeneration it deserved.

The project, he added, will continue to increase the number of public open spaces to improve residents’ quality of life while the cycle lanes will encourage more mobility.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia, who was also at the launch, said the scope of the project was to give something back to the residents of Birżebbuġa in the form of a new relaxing space for them to enjoy.