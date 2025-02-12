Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a concelebrated mass at Għajnsielem parish church last Sunday to celebrate his pastoral visit to the village.

As part of the events leading to the visit, a mass was celebrated at the parish church on Friday, followed by a vigil of prayers, including adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. The statue of Our Lady of Loreto was also taken out of its niche and placed near the main altar for the veneration of the faithful during the pastoral visit.

According to Canon Law 396.1: “A bishop is obliged to visit the diocese annually either in whole or in part, so that he visits the entire diocese at least every five years.”

During the visit, the bishop meets up with priests and lay people responsible for various areas within the parish’s pastoral life.

Members of the community in Għajnsielem hearing mass at the parish church, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Theuma.

His mission is to bring encouragement and hope to those involved in pastoral work and to all the community, while passing on the pastoral priorities of the diocese to the people.

On the first day of his visit, Mgr Teuma met the parish’s altar boys. Other encounters will take place with a number of parish entities, including Caritas groups, the Dominican and Augustinian sisters, the Franciscan friars and the local council. Mgr Teuma will also be visiting the sick at their homes. He will be meeting all those who would like a word with him unofficially, without an appointment.

Also in preparation for the bishop’s visit, a copy of St Luke’s Gospel was delivered to every household in Għajnsielem. In preparation for the Great Jubilee, special importance is being given to the passage in the gospel by St Luke, which talks about Jesus’ preaching in Nazareth (Lk 4,16-30).

This excerpt, in fact, is the only one in the whole of the New Testament which mentions a jubilee year, thus giving it great importance.