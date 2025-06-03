Malta's bishops discussed economic and social issues, particularly workers' rights, during a meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

The council groups representatives of the government, employers and trade unions.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna was accompanied by Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi and Daniel Darmanin, president of the church's Justice and Peace Commission.

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul in a speech listed government measures to benefit workers, such as new rules for digital platform workers, to deter exploitation, a ban on zero-hour contracts and new regulations for job agencies based on the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The government in a statement said Archbishop Scicluna underscored the importance of affordable housing for both Maltese and foreign workers.

He pointed out how the church and the government had jointly set up the Foundation for Affordable Housing to offer housing for those with a low or medium income.

The archbishop spoke about the assistance given by the church to migrant communities in Malta. He also urged the social partners to ensure that young Maltese could build a good future for themselves.