Emergency services said four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after an apparent stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday.

A live stream showed Monday's gruesome attack, which took place during a service at an Assyrian church in the west of the city. 

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation. 

A number of people appeared to rush to help. 

The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations. 

The stabbing comes days after six people were killed at a shopping mall in the same city. The attacker was later shot dead by a police officer.

There is no suggestion that the two events are linked.

Local media said the incident occurred at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.