Emergency services said four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after an apparent stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday.

A live stream showed Monday's gruesome attack, which took place during a service at an Assyrian church in the west of the city.

A man approached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation.

A number of people appeared to rush to help.

The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.

The stabbing comes days after six people were killed at a shopping mall in the same city. The attacker was later shot dead by a police officer.

There is no suggestion that the two events are linked.

Local media said the incident occurred at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church.