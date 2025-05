A cheerful new children’s song and character that are set to become fixtures in schools across the country have been officially launched today, as part of World Bee Day celebrations.

Developed as part of the project Maltese Honey Bee Education Through Songs and Rhymes, the song and its accompanying mascot, In-Naħla Katerina (Katerina the Bee) aim to inspire curiosity, language development and ecological responsibility among Malta’s youngest learners.

Read the full story on Times2.