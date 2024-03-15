Bjorn Vassallo has successfully been re-elected as president of the Malta Football Association after beating his rival Robert Micallef in the presidential elections held during the MFA General Assembly at the Hotel Excelsior on Friday.

For Vassallo this will be his second term in office after he succeeded Norman Darmanin Demajo in 2020 after beating his then rival Chris Bonett in the same elections.

Delegates from the member clubs and association gave an overwhelming vote of confidence to Vassallo as he secured a pronounced victory after collecting 62 votes against Micallef’s six.

Victory in Friday’s elections provides Vassallo with the opportunity to continue to implement his strategic plan that was launched four years ago but was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the association to put several projects on the shelf due to financial problems and other constraints.

In his first comments after the result, Vassallo thanked the club members and delegates for the strong support shown and vowed to double his efforts to make sure Maltese football continue to reach new heights.

