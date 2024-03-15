President Bjorn Vassallo will seek another term in office at the Malta Football Association as the local governing body of football will hold its elections during its General Assembly at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Floriana this evening.

Vassallo is seeking his second four-year spell in office but is facing the challenge of Robert Micallef, the president of Santa Lucia FC, during the presidential elections that headline today’s meeting.

Apart from the elections of a new president, the delegates of the clubs and member associations will elect the association’s vice-presidents who for the first time will feature a woman.

However, no doubt the main focus will be on the duel for the president’s seat with Vassallo starting as favourite to retain his position having been at the helm of the Malta Football Association for the past 14 years.

In fact, Vassallo was the mastermind behind Norman Darmanin Demajo’s successful bid to unseat Joe Mifsud as president and during that first term he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the association.

