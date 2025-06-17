Competitive entertainment company BLAST and GamingMalta, an independent non-profit foundation set up by the Government of Malta, have announced a transformative three-year partnership. The partnership will see Malta become a premier destination for world-class esports events and innovation, with BLAST debuting in Malta with the BLAST Premier Bounty S2 in August 2025.

The partnership will initially host nine major international esports tournaments in Malta, featuring some of the most prestigious competitions from BLAST’s global calendar, including the BLAST Premier and BLAST Slam circuits. In addition to these headline events, BLAST will establish a permanent esports broadcasting facility equipped with cutting edge technology that will span over 1,000m2 hosting Tier 1 esports tournaments and an office presence on the island, creating a dedicated team and infrastructure to support content production, operations, and long-term engagement in the region.

As part of the collaboration, GamingMalta will also benefit from global visibility across all BLAST Premier and BLAST Slam broadcasts, with millions of fans tuning in around the world. Beyond tournaments and exposure, the partnership also underscores a shared commitment to community development and education.

BLAST will support GamingMalta’s mission by investing in local esports initiatives, forging connections with universities and grassroots organisations, and helping create meaningful career opportunities for Maltese players, content creators, and aspiring professionals within the gaming industry.

Together, BLAST and GamingMalta will position Malta as a global esports destination, leveraging high-profile events to attract international teams, fans, and media coverage. The initiative is also expected to generate significant economic benefits through increased tourism, hospitality demand, and international business.

Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Silvio Schembri, added: “This partnership with BLAST - a premier global esports entertainment company - aligns perfectly with the Government of Malta’s Vision 2050, which places digital innovation, youth engagement, and the creative economy at the heart of our national strategy. It reflects our ongoing commitment to positioning Malta as a hub for future-facing industries, while also creating real opportunities for our young people through education, careers, and international exposure. By investing in strategic collaborations like this, we continue to build an economy that is innovative, resilient, and globally relevant.”

Robbie Douek, CEO of BLAST, said: “Our partnership with GamingMalta makes a major milestone for BLAST having secured a multi-year partnership to elevate esports and gaming in Malta. We are excited to bring live output, a new studio and competitive entertainment to the island. We are excited by the government’s vision on all the gaming fronts and our partnership will continue to fuel this ambition”

Ivan Filletti CEO of GamingMalta remarked: “At GamingMalta, we are committed to nurturing every level of the gaming ecosystem - from grassroots to global. This multi-year partnership with BLAST is a bold step forward in our relentless journey to continue establishing Malta as a world-class esports hub. We will continue to champion our ‘Home of Gaming Excellence’ vision by delivering top-tier events and creating new opportunities for the next generation of esports talent.”

The BLAST Premier Bounty S2 features 32 teams from across the Counter-Strike scene battling for a spot at our LAN finals and a slice of the $500,000 USD prize pool. The innovative Bounty format allows teams to select their opponents and utilize wager mechanics to raise the stakes and chase riches.