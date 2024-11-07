Updated 2.15pm with Cassola statement

Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri committed "blatant fraud" with people's money and should resign immediately, PN leader Bernard Grech said, amid the fallout of a scandal over a job for the tourism minister's now-wife.

The two government ministers have been found guilty of breaching ministerial ethics and misspending public money after an investigation found Amanda Muscat was hired for a job she was unqualified for and did not do.

Reacting on Facebook, Grech called for the immediate resignation of both men or for Prime Minister Robert Abela to "fire them" if they do not leave.

He said the pair "committed fraud with the people's money in the phantom job that was given by the two ministers to the wife of Minister Bartolo".

"While you are struggling to make ends meet, they are robbing you," Grech added.

"Therefore, they should resign immediately."

The damning report by standards commissioner Joseph Azzopardi was published on Thursday by parliament's ethics committee.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, a member of that committee, would not say if the two minsters should resign when questioned by Times of Malta outside parliament.

Daniel Ellul questions Jonathan Attard outside parliament. Video: Jonathan Borg

"There is an ongoing process in front the committee for standards in public life and we should allow that process to go on" Attard said. "The report has now been published but there is no reason why it should not be treated like any other case".

He said the decision on whether anyone should resign was not his to make.

In a statement, Arnold Cassola, who triggered the investigation, said the breach of ethics on the part of the two ministers has now been clearly proven.

"I now expect Prime Minister Robert Abela to lead by example on good governance and take the necessary disciplinary action against the two ministers, whilst introducing safeguards to ensure that such blatant abuses do not re-occur in the future," he said.

The standards report was published following a unanimous decision by the committee, which also includes fellow Labour MP Andy Ellul, speaker Anglu Farrugia and PN MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Ryan Callus.

