The Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem celebrated the feast of St Francis of Assisi last Sunday. Dogs, cats, birds and horses were led to the church parvis where they were blessed by Fr Provincial Twanny Chircop, OFM.

Prior to the blessing, the saint’s statue was carried shoulder-high, accompanied by bandsmen, followed by mass. Mementos were handed out to all participants.

The blessing of the animals is an early October tradition observed by various Christian denominations in honour of St Francis, a widely loved saint known for cherishing the poor and the animal kingdom. St Francis wrote The Canticle of the Creatures, which tells us that creatures and elements reflect in their beauty and strength the blessings that come from God… this is one of the ways He is present with us today.