Three immediate consequences followed the public spat between the US and Ukraine presidents in the Oval Office.

First, polls suggest Volodymyr Zelensky’s popularity went down in the US. Second, in Ukraine, he gained a double-digit lead over his immediate political rival. Third, we’ve seen mainstream European opinion misread what took place and draw the wrong conclusions.

You haven’t seen anything if you’ve only watched the highlights.

The Oval Office meeting lasted over 40 minutes. For the first 39 minutes, Donald Trump was either buttering up Zelensky or, rather unusually, putting up with repeated interruptions and challenges to his opinions.

Much has been made of a reporter’s criticism of Zelensky’s attire. But Trump made a point of saying he liked how Zelensky was dressed. The glowering was left to the top US diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It wasn’t a planned ambush. Trump was trying to wrap up. He had asked for one last question when Zelensky challenged the vice president, JD Vance, about the entire premise of the US approach – that diplomacy with Russia is possible.

Behind closed doors, frayed tempers and open challenges are not unusual between leaders. Before the cameras, however, it was taboo and Zelensky broke it. There was no baiting. It was he who threw down the gauntlet.

Even then, Trump only erupted when Zelensky said the new US approach was endangering America itself. Had Trump let that pass, we would today be discussing how he had been publicly humiliated in the White House. It raised doubts about Trump’s fitness for office to his face. No president can accept that.

What has really dramatised the spat is what else has been read into it. Viewers across Europe are convinced they saw, in Trump, a Kremlin puppet on a string, someone who’s going to sell out to dictators.

None of that was on display. Apart from the shock of the outburst and his general brash tone, Trump is very much a president in the US mould.

Take his immediate predecessors. Joe Biden never committed – indeed actively avoided – committing US troops to the defence of Ukraine. Trump is only different in ruling it out publicly.

Barack Obama didn’t think Ukraine is a vital US interest. Neither does Trump, who’s entirely focused on containing China. For him, Ukraine is a distraction. The faster he reaches a deal with Russia, the sooner he can focus on the adversary that really matters for the US.

Does that mean he’s cosying up to dictators? Yes, in a time-honoured American tradition. For over a century, the US has propped up dictators around the world if they were allies. If it sometimes meant suppressing democratic movements, so be it.

As for Russia itself, the US has more often been an ally than an enemy. The Cold War, when the USSR was the only superpower challenging US hegemony, was an exception.

When the world had more than two great powers, the US teamed up with Russia – first, against imperial Germany and then against Nazi Germany. Trump’s predecessors had no difficulty accommodating the Tsar or Stalin, even if other peoples paid the price.

To understand Trump’s behaviour, you need to measure him against US presidents who operated in a multipolar world. Richard Nixon was ready to cooperate with Mao’s China to contain the USSR.

Trump’s policy is based on a conviction that the current path, of financing and arming Ukraine, is unsustainable. It’s a war of attrition that Ukraine is losing; the alternative to a peace deal now is a worse peace deal later. Or else US forces will have to enter the fray (directly or as backup), which could lead to a tragic escalation.

Some European leaders have a different theory of the case. They propose prolonging the war in the hope that the Russian economy, currently overheating, will collapse first. But whether that would take one year or two, and how many Ukrainian lives that would cost, they can’t say.

Whatever you think of Trump, you can understand why he’s sceptical. His European allies are the same ones who repeatedly procrastinated on significantly increasing their defence budgets.

Europeans might talk about the internal pressures on Putin but things won’t be static in Europe, either. Ratcheting up a defence budget will mean reducing expenditure elsewhere – on the green transition or welfare – or a debt hike.

All this will mean increasing voter unhappiness in Europe, even as critical elections approach in France and elsewhere, where populist parties are making gains. Any US president, not just Trump, would be forgiven for thinking the fragmented Europeans will blink before Putin does.

It’s a sign of our times that to write all this invites accusations of being a Trump sympathiser, if not Putin’s puppet, and certainly someone who is going along with the betrayal of Ukraine. It’s none of those things.

The purpose of showing the logic of Trump’s actions, and the consistency with earlier US foreign policy, is not to endorse either the logic or the policy.

It’s to show that what we are seeing is not the ravings of a madman. It’s not insanity that will depart with a change of president. We are seeing a superpower change gear, adapting to a new world where its supremacy in technology and influence is under serious challenge from China.

Trump’s successors, from either political party, will continue in the same vein, even if more politely. If European leaders don’t recognise this, and adapt fast, they’re out of their depth.