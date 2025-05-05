The first day of the new ticketing system on Comino’s Blue Lagoon passed without any major hiccups, according to a Transport Malta official who was on site.

The system was announced on Tuesday by the Malta Tourism Authority, with the aim of managing the number of people that enter the ecologically sensitive yet highly popular area.

Visitors could book one of three daily time slots: 8am to 1pm, 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 6pm to 10pm. There are 4,000 passes available per slot per day.

The system came into force on Thursday but was put on hold over the weekend in a court decision sparked by boat operators who claim it is discriminatory and does not place them on a level playing field.

Last Thursday, on a gloriously sunny public holiday, Times of Malta visited the Blue Lagoon to get a feel for the system.

After booking our free passes online the previous day, we headed to Ċirkewwa to catch the ferry.

Transport Malta officials greeting visitors to Blue Lagoon.

As it turned out, we needn’t have booked ahead of time, as the Blue Lagoon pass (a piece of paper with a QR code) is included with the ferry ticket.

Coop, one of the boat operators, has been allocated a number of these passes. Having said that, it’s probably best to book online to avoid turning up on the day only to find that the allocation for your chosen time slot has been reached.

All of this means that if you book your ferry ticket at the Coop ferry booth, the experience has not changed substantially. However, if you choose to go with any other ferry operator or a private vessel, you’ll have to book your Blue Lagoon pass online. You can book up to four passes per slot per day.

The same applies to tourists who arrive on the island on one of the larger boats that leave from places like Sliema and Buġibba.

The Blue Lagoon pass

Despite it only being the start of May, the 9.30am ferry was full. Once we arrived at the Blue Lagoon, the waters of which were looking as stunning as ever, we had to wait around 10 minutes before we were allowed to disembark.

While waiting, the boat’s engines remained switched on, spewing diesel fumes and somewhat contradicting the ‘protect’ part of the scheme’s ‘Book, Protect, Enjoy’ slogan.

Once on the jetty, Transport Malta officials, who are working in conjunction with the Malta Tourism Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority and the police to manage and enforce the new system, scanned our QR codes.

We were then ushered further along the jetty, where we were given wristbands and sent on our way.

The wristband that must be worn.

One of the people coordinating proceedings at the jetty was Fritz Farrugia, chief officer and harbour master within TM’s ports and yachting directorate.

“Considering it’s the first few hours of the first day, things are going surprisingly smoothly. Several people are turning out without a booking but that’s to be expected. It’s a learning curve for everyone concerned,” he said, adding that authorities would be lenient for the first week or two, rather than issuing fines straight away.

It’s a learning curve for everyone

We took the opportunity to quiz Farrugia about a few potential scenarios that had been on our minds after we first learned about the ticketing system.

What if someone arrives at the Blue Lagoon but then wants to explore the rest of Comino beyond the allotted time slot?

“If you arrive with Coop, your pass is valid for the whole day. Otherwise, you’ll need to book multiple time slots.”

Tourists queueing to drop their towel at Blue Lagoon.

What if someone docks elsewhere in Comino, such as at Santa Maria Bay or nearby Crystal Lagoon, or they kayak to the Blue Lagoon?

“If they want to enter the Blue Lagoon area, they’ll need to book a pass.”

The Blue Lagoon zone, as we later discovered while wandering around, is clearly marked on signs dotted around the area. Officials have been placed at all entry points to guard against pass-less intruders.

What if someone arrives on a private vessel or a tourist cruise and doesn’t come on land? Will they still need a pass?

“No, they would only need a pass if they step on land.”

Officials have been placed at all entry points to Blue Lagoon to guard against pass-less intruders.

Long story short: if you want to enter the Blue Lagoon area on foot, no matter whether you arrive by ferry, yacht, jet ski, kayak or breast stroke, you will need a pass.

Farrugia admitted the current system might not be the best one moving forward, and that it was a work in progress.

Besides the ticketing system, there are other signs that authorities are taking the management of Comino more seriously this year.

While it seemed like every other tourist was sipping on a notorious pineapple cocktail, we saw very few discarded husks, and there were noticeably more cleaners walking around picking up rubbish, fruit-based or otherwise.

And while the number of food and drink kiosks has not decreased, the music coming from the kiosks, which has been known to make the area feel like Gianpula, was at a reasonable volume.

It must, of course, be stressed that peak season has not arrived yet. Whether the system’s positive start can be maintained when faced with an onslaught of tourists in July and August, or whether it can achieve the goal of protecting Comino, remains to be seen.