Blurring the lines between money and power was “dangerous”, president Myriam Spiteri Debono warned on Friday.

In the president’s annual Republic Day speech, Spiteri Debono said it was time to seriously examine how parliament could be strengthened.

The president said the question about whether MPs should be full-time has been raised for a long time, while the issue of financing of political parties has not yet been examined in depth.

Spiteri Debono expressed hope that addressing the two issues could help decrease behaviour that was not only shameful but also dangerous since it blurred the “strict division” between the power of money and the power of people governing Malta.

“We have to be direct and unequivocal in the delineation needed if governance has to really be in the hands of those chosen by the people.

“We have to be careful not to overstep certain boundaries”.

The president said the three pillars of justice - namely the courts, the Attorney General’s office and the police - should be free from outside pressures.

“All types of pressure, even if well-intentioned is dangerous... good intentions can land us in hell.”

Bad MP behaviour

The president questioned whether parliament’s Standards Commissioner had the means to be an effective disciplinary tool.

She noted how decisions by the standards committee were usually taken on party lines, meaning the Speaker’s casting vote often determined the issue at hand.

“Malta is witnessing incidents of unethical behaviour, at times, behaviour which is not honest and worthy of those whom the populace tasked with its representation”.

Spiteri Debono said MPs who did not uphold the standards expected of them not only caused prejudice to the people but also to other MPs who were upright and honest.

On parliament’s composition, the president said more needed to be done to perfect the correlation between the amount of first-count votes obtained and the number of seats given in parliament.

Implementing public inquiries

The president also said it was desirable that recommendations emanating from public inquiries were implemented.

She said the implementation of the Sofia inquiry recommendations have to be concluded, adding that a lot of work under the auspices of the Justice Ministry has already been accomplished.

The president also noted that the Caruana Galizia inquiry put special emphasis on the journalistic profession.

Spiteri Debono said it was important that the discussion regarding journalism as part of the tools of democracy continued.

She said the Institute of Maltese Journalists’ transformation into a union might make it possible for the discussion to subsist with more commitment.

Local Councils and youths

Spiteri Debono used her speech to question whether local councils - introduced exactly 30 years ago - were being given the necessary tools and finances to ensure they had a more effective role in the community.

The president said there appeared to be a lack of coordination between local councils and central authorities.

It was important that local councils were kept in the know about matters concerning their locality.

The president also touched upon the challenges faced by youths.

She said property ownership was one of the main concerns worrying youths.

This situation was the result of various factors that have to be tackled all together, the president said.

Spiteri Debono gave a list of issues that needed fine-tuning in this regard, including the preservation of buildings in towns and villages, adequate infrastructure, conditions of work and pay, and the understanding that people have to be cared for holistically.

“The term 'fine-tuning' is being used here since the various incentives given in recent years to protect our town and village centres - and also assistance, so that more people can become homeowners - should be acknowledged”.

The president reminded attendees that 50 years ago, most working-class people were not homeowners. It was around that time that the process for the majority of people to become homeowners began.

‘The germs of colonialism’

Spiteri Debono urged the Maltese to keep their hard work, resilience, solidarity and proper behaviour at the fore.

“We are not in any way inferior to other peoples. We have seen and we are seeing this, in practice. We have to continue cleansing ourselves of the germs of colonialism that at times still evident in some of us”.

The president said it was important not to corrupt the country’s youth: Our example should instil in them a character backbone, which translates itself into a keen sense of ethics, a keen sense of what is right and correct, she said.