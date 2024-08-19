BNF Bank is introducing defibrillators at its branches, as a measure of readiness to respond fast and efficiently to emergencies.

Coupled with staff training, defibrillators are life-saving portable devices that are used to treat a person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The latest BNF branches to be fitted with the devices are those in San Ġwann, Siġġiewi, Attard and Naxxar. The roll-out will be extended to other branches in the future.

This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment towards its ESG mission and responsibilities.

Rueben Bezzina, head of BNF’s Retail Banking Department, said: “We are constantly upgrading the environment in which we host our loyal customers. We want them to feel welcome and respected.

“Our strong personal relationships with our clients are a testimony to this. This is a small but meaningful gesture that enhances our customer-centricity, as well as our commitment to employee well-being.”