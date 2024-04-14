BNF Bank has launched a new digital onboarding platform, ushering in a new era of convenience and efficiency. New customers are now able to open a BNF account 24/7, using their smartphones or tablets and a Maltese ID or residence card, from the comfort of their home.

This latest investment in technology is part of BNF’s digital transformation trajectory and an ongoing commitment to make access to financial services fast and easy for its clients. With BNF’s robust security measures, customers can rest assured that their personal information is safe and confidentiality is guaranteed.

The chief technology and operations officer at BNF Bank, Daniel Cutajar, said that their updated set of virtual tools is designed to enhance customers’ banking experience.

He said: “Through a streamlined and secure onboarding process, clients can now access faster and more convenient services with just a few simple steps. This advancement eliminates the need for the time-consuming and physical requirements associated with branch visits. BNF Bank remains dedicated to digital transformation, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and striving to meet customer-centric targets while ensuring the fulfilment of customer needs.”

The bank’s new digital onboarding platform will also contribute significantly to its commitments towards environmental sustainability by further enabling paperless solutions.

www.bnf.bank