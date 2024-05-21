BNF Bank has collaborated with Malta Libraries and the National Literacy Agency as it maintains its commitment to education and literacy.

The presentation of 150 Maltese books from the third series Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel to the state primary schools of Paola and Attard was organised to coincide with World Book Day. This initiative also promoted the Maltese language, as well as local cultural narratives of days gone by.

The series is a collection of illustrated stories about childhood in the Maltese village of Żejtun in the 1950s penned by Charles Buttigieg, who inserts himself in the stories as Nannu Karm. Collaborating with the National Literacy Agency, BNF Bank is helping to distribute this publication across different schools and students of different ages.

The bank also supported Malta Libraries through the sponsorship of libraries in Mosta and San Ġwann. This initiative is aimed at enhancing access to literature and educational materials in Malta. The books target junior readers and include books in braille, dyslexic-friendly publications and large print and level reader books.

BNF Bank supported The Optimist Club of Malta with their Ikber Magħna project in Paola. An affiliate of Optimist International, the club aims to help children facing educational difficulties by offering help with homework, organising activities and character-building. Ikber Magħna encourages children to spend time with volunteers, learn and enjoy themselves. Educational games were also donated to the club’s centre in Paola.

More important than ever to instil and elicit the love of reading in young children

In another collaboration, the bank presented a series of books titled Mid-Dinja tal-Orsini, by Ruth Frendo, to Mosta Primary School, Kinder 2 pupils. These books aim to promote literacy and inclusion from a very young age and provide an innovative approach that allows children to experience the stories visually.

Rueben Bezzina, head of retail banking at BNF Bank, explained how the bank’s branch network serves as a point of contact between the organisation and the community, identifying projects where BNF can make a contribution and leave a positive impact in localities where the bank is present.

He said: “At BNF, we are not only strong in ESG but also in the quality relationships we foster with clients at our branches. Many times, these relationships create social synergies beyond the financial services we offer.

“At a time where the glitz of social media trumps reading, the bank believes it is more important than ever to instil and elicit the love of reading in young children and to foster a culture of learning and the widening of perspectives among adults, via literature.”