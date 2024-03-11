In its commitment to provide the widest ATM coverage nationwide, BNF Bank has partnered with Euronet to give its clients access to the company’s ATM network. Through this collaboration, bank debit card holders will enjoy free access to the approximately 200 Euronet ATMs across Malta and Gozo for cash withdrawals. This is the widest extension possible of BNF’s own ATM network.

BNF Bank clients will enjoy accessing BNF Bank-branded screens when using Euronet’s ATMs. Such customised screens utilising the look and feel of the Bank’s brand means consumers will enjoy a seamless experience. More importantly, clients can rest assured of the highest level of security for their peace of mind, with contactless and EMV Chip ATMs and 24/7 security monitoring.

Angeles Linden, Head of Digital Channels at BNF Bank, said: “We are proud to have signed this collaboration with Euronet for access to its ATM network, helping us leverage technological solutions while offering an excellent customer experience based on increased convenience. It’s a win-win solution for our Bank and our business and more importantly our esteemed clients who will reap clear added value and benefits in the form of fast, secure and free access to cash touch points across the Islands. This is one step further in BNF Bank’s future-ready digital trajectory and underpinning our customer-centric efforts.”

Euronet offers ATM customer support 24/7 through its website contacteuronetworldwide.com and for 12 hours a day, seven days a week via the phone to a Euronet operated call centre +356 2778 1327. A list of all Euronet ATMs in Malta and Gozo can be accessed on the BNF Bank website.